Could 2023 be the year marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Hawaiʻi?

Hawaiʻi lawmakers are once again pushing for laws that would legalize cannabis for adult recreational use in the state.

Last year, a measure to legalize cannabis for anyone 21 and older gained traction, receiving a full floor vote before dying in the House. Now, several bills relating to the cultivation and sale of cannabis have passed their first readings and are awaiting committee hearings.

Currently, more than 30 states have collectively legalized or decriminalized cannabis in small amounts. In 2019, Hawaiʻi was among those to expunge penalties related to the possession of marijuana weighing in at 3 grams or less.

The law, which was passed without former Gov. David Ige's signature, makes it so small cannabis possession is only punishable by a fine of $130. Possessing more than three grams without a license is a petty misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 669, introduced by Sen. San Buenaventura of Hawaiʻi Island at the start of the 2023 session, would allow for recreational cannabis possession in 'small amounts.'

"States that legalize cannabis see a reduction in opioid use. They see a reduction in painkillers that are prescribed. And they see a reduction in alcohol consumption," said Ty Cheng, president of the Hawaiʻi Cannabis Industry Association.

The law would allow for the growing of up to six cannabis plants as well, as long as they are stored in an enclosed, locked space.

Lawmakers and community members in favor of legalizing the usage of recreational marijuana argue that tax revenue derived from the selling of cannabis could benefit the state's economy.

SB669 says that as of November 2020, Colorado, the first state that underwent the removal of a commercial ban, collected $1.5 billion in total revenue from cannabis taxes and fees.

"By having a lower tax rate to begin, many states now understand that that allows for the legal market to compete better with the illicit market," Chang said.

"And so we believe that a 10% tax rate, which is projected to bring in over $81 million of new tax revenue to the state, is a reasonable number to start," he said.

However, the 2021 Impacts of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado report showed that there can be potential negative health and safety factors tied to legalization as well. The report said that Colorado has seen an increase in cannabis-related DUIs, DUIDs and emergency department visits over the past years.

Medical marijuana, made legal in the state more than a decade ago, will also receive attention from island lawmakers as some such as Rep. Kapela of Hawaiʻi Island have taken a vocal stance on widespread distribution.

"Legalizing cannabis is not just a matter of money, it is a matter of morality," said Rep. Kapela at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol last month.

"While tax dollars are important, the more pressing issue is whether or not we will continue allowing people, especially Native Hawaiians and other marginalized and minority communities to continue being criminalized for consuming a plant," she continued.

Rep. Kapela has introduced House Bill 237 this session, which would allow qualified out-of-state patients to obtain medical cannabis on the islands.

SB669 and HB237 have passed their first readings and currently have no committee hearings scheduled.

