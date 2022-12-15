1 in 4 missing girls in Hawaiʻi are Native Hawaiian, report finds

It's been over a year since the the Hawaiʻi State Legislature created the Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force.

The organization has been collecting data to fill in the gap on the missing information about Native Hawaiian survivors of violence. They met at the state's capitol on Wednesday to speak about their findings.

"On one hand, these findings are startling, and then on the other hand this report really doesn’t say anything new," said Khara Jabola-Carolus, the co-chair of the task force and executive director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women.

"Instead, it vindicates and validates what Native Hawaiians, sex trafficking and gender-based violence service providers, and feminist activists have been saying all along," said Jabola-Carolus.

The first part of the Holoi ā nalo Wāhine ‘Ōiwi: Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force Report, found that when children go missing in the state, on average, they are 15-years-old, Native Hawaiian, female and from Oʻahu.

The data shows that there were 37 publicly recorded cases by the task force during the last two years — 84% of them being Native Hawaiian.

Additionally, they state that Hawaiʻi has the eighth highest rate of missing persons per capita in the nation.

"While we are grateful we have this data, we must continue to question why our stories and our lived experiences were not enough for the state to take action," said Makanalani Gomes, a member of the feminist organization 'AF3IRM'.

The task force plans to release a second report to the community, based on qualitative research.

"Native Hawaiian women and girls are displaced not only through violence, but also through data collection across departments and across islands, through racial misclassification and through the lack of collecting racial and gender data completely," said Dr. Nikki Cristobal, a principal investigator of the task force.

To view part one of the report, click here.