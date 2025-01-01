Live from the Atherton - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series (2025)

Our HPR Atherton concert series returns with a celebration of Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi!

Join us, Live from the Atherton, at our Honolulu studio for the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series with evening and matinee performances at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio.

Mahalo to HMSA for their sponsorship of Live from the Atherton.

Featuring:

Kilia

Kilia are three friends from Koʻolauloa—Kamakahukilani Plunkett, Auliʻi Tai Hook, and Moanahiwalani Walker—brought together by their love for Hawaiian music. Through their voices, they hope to share the beauty of mele Hawaiʻi and keep these cherished songs alive for generations to come.

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Keauhou

Keauhou finds passion and joy in the performance, preservation, and perpetuation of traditional Hawaiian music. The trio features Kahanuola Solatorio and brothers, Nicholas and Zachary Lum. Together, they strive to bring forth inspiration from Hawaiian music of the eras preceding them, while fostering renewed respect and appreciation for the timeless beauty of traditional Hawaiian music.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

GET TICKETS

The Mālie Lyman Quartet

Mālie Lyman brings a set of musicians together to create a quartet featuring brothers Devin and Dylan Nakahara and Halehaku Seabury. The descendant of a Hawaiian music legend, Mālie continues to pave her career path, while perpetuating a legacy of music and aloha left by her grandmother, Genoa Keawe.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

GET TICKETS

Hiʻikua

Hi‘ikua is a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning Hawaiian music trio that is known for its falsetto singing and virtuosic instrumentation. Their intention as a musical group is to honor the Hawaiian musicians who came before them, while understanding that they have kuleana to tell their own musical stories for future generations to come.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.

GET TICKETS

The Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series takes place on Saturdays and Sundays in February. Evening concerts begin at 6 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Doors open thirty minutes before the show starts. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis — advance ticket purchase is strongly suggested. General admission tickets ($45) are on sale beginning Jan. 8. 100% of the proceeds from each event support the featured artists. Your support allows us to provide thriving broadcast, digital and in-person platforms for Hawaiʻi's artists.

Watch past performances on demand

