Hawaiʻi County revitalization project met with hesitation

Some historic places and common public areas across Hawaiʻi Island could be getting a facelift through a measure introduced in the Hawaiʻi County Council. The new piece of legislation would appropriate up to $1 million annually to establish and fund a Town Revitalization Program.

The money would go to commercial districts, downtowns, historic areas, and town centers. Councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz, who introduced the measure, said many of the areas across the island that hold historical, cultural and personal significance have been neglected throughout the years.

"We know that many of these areas have experienced years of disinvestment — buildings are deteriorating, storefronts sit vacant, and property owners and small businesses often struggle to afford improvements," Kierkiewicz said. "I also want to recognize that this kind of revitalization is more than just trying to make our buildings look nice, it's about preserving the character of our communities, supporting local businesses and creating places that people actually feel safe in and want to spend time in."

The project would be managed by the county's Department of Research and Development, who would partner with a nonprofit to administer the grants to qualifying organizations and businesses.

Financial assistance under the project could include grants, matching grants, technical assistance, forgivable loans, revolving loans or other similar support.

Dennis Lin, the R&D deputy director, stated areas on the Hawaiʻi Register of Historic Places would be prioritized, alongside places where people work, play and live.

"So towns like Pāhoa, towns like Honokaʻa. I even think about the small towns in between, like Pāpaʻaloa," Lin said. "Does it need any more type of revitalization in terms of access? You know, those kinds of things that would bring people back into those areas that may have been really vibrant when it was back in the plantation days … but now haven't really gotten the same kind of activity."

But some council members expressed their hesitation, including concern that the program would pull from the county's general funds. Councilmember Heather Kimball also voiced that she was worried about the project focusing too narrowly on private landowners.

"This one is an example of a problem that I don't actually think the county is the best solution for," Kimball said. "With the constraints that we already have on the funding in the county, I'm reluctant to support a program that would go primarily towards private landowners when there's a whole community out there that is struggling economically. I love the concept, but for me, this is not the right mechanism."

The measure was postponed by the county's Committee on Planning, Land Use, and Economic Development and it will be revisited at the committee's next meeting on Nov. 5.