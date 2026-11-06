Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers review sewer rate hike

Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers have moved forward a measure to increase sewer rates by about 140% over the next five years.

If Bill 183 passes, a rate hike would take effect in 2027, increasing household rates from $52 to $63. Rates would then climb incrementally each year until hitting a ceiling of $125 in 2031.

Lawmakers are considering a rate hike in part because current sewer fees aren't enough to fund the operation of the county's wastewater system; the county Wastewater Division under the Department of Environmental Management has been relying on money from the general fund.

The division has often come in under budget in past years. But it's stepping up its spending to comply with a recent federal order.

In 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency directed the county to address "significant operation and maintenance deficiencies" throughout its wastewater system.

The Department of Environmental Management said in a communication to the Hawaiʻi County Council that it "recognizes that past spending has not kept up with what is needed to properly operate and maintain our wastewater facilities." It added that it was in the process of procuring more than $3 million worth of equipment.

Environmental Management Director Daniel Girvan told the Policy Committee on Environmental and Natural Resource Management that part of the money the department is spending this year will go toward new portable generators to keep pump stations functional during power outages.

"We had dwindled our supply of portable generators down to an absolute minimum, and even the ones we had were not reliable. So we have this year ordered quite a few new generators, and our generators typically cost between $300,000 and $450,000 each," he said.

According to the department, additional revenue from raised rates will help to pay for necessary repairs to be in compliance with the EPA's order.

But the new fees aren't a done deal yet — Bill 183 still needs to be heard by the full Hawaiʻi County Council.