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Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers review sewer rate hike

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published November 6, 2026 at 11:55 AM HST
The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Hawaiʻi County to rehabilitate the aging Hilo wastewater treatment plant.
Hawaiʻi County
The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Hawaiʻi County to rehabilitate the aging Hilo wastewater treatment plant.

Hawaiʻi Island lawmakers have moved forward a measure to increase sewer rates by about 140% over the next five years.

If Bill 183 passes, a rate hike would take effect in 2027, increasing household rates from $52 to $63. Rates would then climb incrementally each year until hitting a ceiling of $125 in 2031.

Lawmakers are considering a rate hike in part because current sewer fees aren't enough to fund the operation of the county's wastewater system; the county Wastewater Division under the Department of Environmental Management has been relying on money from the general fund.

The division has often come in under budget in past years. But it's stepping up its spending to comply with a recent federal order.

In 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency directed the county to address "significant operation and maintenance deficiencies" throughout its wastewater system.

The Department of Environmental Management said in a communication to the Hawaiʻi County Council that it "recognizes that past spending has not kept up with what is needed to properly operate and maintain our wastewater facilities." It added that it was in the process of procuring more than $3 million worth of equipment.

Contractor Wendall Bandmann drives an excavator helping to install a leach field, which is connected to a septic tank, to replace a residential cesspool, May 11, 2023, in Waialua, Hawaiʻi.
The Conversation
EPA on its role in converting Hawaiʻi's large-capacity cesspools
Maddie Bender

Environmental Management Director Daniel Girvan told the Policy Committee on Environmental and Natural Resource Management that part of the money the department is spending this year will go toward new portable generators to keep pump stations functional during power outages.

"We had dwindled our supply of portable generators down to an absolute minimum, and even the ones we had were not reliable. So we have this year ordered quite a few new generators, and our generators typically cost between $300,000 and $450,000 each," he said.

According to the department, additional revenue from raised rates will help to pay for necessary repairs to be in compliance with the EPA's order.

But the new fees aren't a done deal yet — Bill 183 still needs to be heard by the full Hawaiʻi County Council.
Tags
Local News Hawaiʻi CountyEnvironmental Protection AgencyHawaiʻi County Council
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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