Hāmākua Youth Center's 4th Annual ʻOhana Day!

Celebrate 30 years of Hāmākua Youth Center at this festive, family-friendly holiday gathering on the Hāmākua Coast! Since 1996, HYC has provided affordable, culturally grounded youth programs that help local keiki and ʻōpio grow, learn, and thrive.

Bring the whole ʻohana for an afternoon of holiday crafts, keiki games, photos with Santa, a delicious buffet dinner, an exciting silent auction, and live music by Gary Washburn’s Honokaʻa Jazz Band.