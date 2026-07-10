Get on Track for Retirement

What to Know About Social Security, Medicare, & Estate Planning

If you’re in your 50s or early 60s, now is a great time to start planning for retirement. Join us for a free, in-person seminar to learn how key decisions about Social Security, Medicare, and estate planning can impact your future. We’ll break down the basics in a clear, easy-to-understand way, so you can plan ahead and avoid common mistakes.

Snacks provided.

This session is presented by financial professionals in partnership with AARP Hawai‘i for educational purposes only and does not include product information or sales.

Learn about:

Social Security Basics — when to claim, how timing affects your benefits, how working may impact what you receive, and what to know about spousal and survivor benefits. Presenter: John Kwee, INPAC Wealth

Medicare Essentials — a simple overview of Parts A, B, C, and D, when to enroll, potential penalties for delaying coverage, and how Medigap and Medicare Advantage plans fit in. Presenter: Leilani Soliven Lum, Premier Benefit Consultants.

Estate Planning Fundamentals — what goes into a basic plan, ways to help avoid probate or conservatorship, and how to plan for and protect loved ones, including special needs considerations. Presenter: Amphay Champathong, JD, Estate Planning Group