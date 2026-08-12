FREE Blood Pressure & Heart Health Workshop – Aug 25th! ❤️🩺🩸😁 🏝️

Aloha! You’re invited to a free Blood Pressure Education Community Workshop, hosted in partnership with the Hilo Elks Lodge, Hawai’i Island Area Health Education Center (AHEC), Hilo Benioff Medical Center Foundation, and ‘Āwili.

📅 TUESDAY, August 25th

🕐 5:15 – 6:45 PM

📍 Kaiāulu Hub at Prince Kūhiō Plaza, Hilo (across Old Navy)

This workshop will cover:

*How to properly check your blood pressure and understand your numbers

*Tips for eating healthier and supporting heart health

*A CPR & AED refresher

FREE automatic blood pressure cuffs will be available to the first 19 people who register—so sign up early to reserve yours! (Limited to one per family.) PLEASE SHARE and Invite anyone you know who could benefit from this educational event!

👉 Register here: https://forms.gle/baRSnCNBuzgZrRBV8

