Big Island Book Sale: Friends of the Libraries, Kona Announces August Monthly Book Sale at Kailua-Kona Library

KAILUA-KONA, Hawai‘i — Friends of the Libraries, Kona will hold its monthly book sale at the Kailua-Kona Library on Hualālai Road on Friday, August 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of Collectible books, Hawaiiana, Non-Fiction, Paperback Fiction, jigsaw puzzles, and Children’s books.

With most books priced at just $2, the sale offers an affordable opportunity for the community to discover great reads while supporting literacy outreach.

All proceeds benefit the libraries of Kailua-Kona and Kealakekua, helping support programs, materials, and other library needs.

For more information, please contact folk@folkhawaii.com.