AI Image Generators

Do you envision something in your mind's eye but struggle to bring it to life? There's an AI tool for that! This free lecture will explain how artificial intelligence can turn your words into stunning realistic and imaginative images in seconds. We'll demonstrate an AI image generator and the wide range of visual and artistic styles it can produce. You'll also learn tips for getting the most out of this new and exciting technology so you can get started!

Join AARP volunteer speaker, Larry Black, at Kaunoa Senior Center in Paia.