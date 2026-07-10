AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators
Do you envision something in your mind's eye but struggle to bring it to life? There's an AI tool for that! This free lecture will explain how artificial intelligence can turn your words into stunning realistic and imaginative images in seconds. We'll demonstrate an AI image generator and the wide range of visual and artistic styles it can produce. You'll also learn tips for getting the most out of this new and exciting technology so you can get started!
Join AARP volunteer speaker, Larry Black, at Kaunoa Senior Center in Paia.
Kaunoa Senior Center
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
AARP Hawaiʻi
hiaarp@aarp.org
Kaunoa Senior Center
401 Alakapa PlacePaia, Hawaii 96761