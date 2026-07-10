AI and Disinformation

Disinformation refers to false information created to mislead people, and it's nothing new. But today's AI-powered tools and social media have made it easier and faster to create and spread disinformation. In this free lecture, we'll explore how AI is used to create convincing deepfakes and clone voices,making it challenging to distinguish between real and fake content. We'll also review best practices for evaluating information and explore tech tools that can help identify content created with AI.

Join AARP volunteer speaker, Larry Black, at Kaunoa Senior Center, for an informative lecture developed by Senior Planet by AARP.