AARP: Don't Leave Your Family Guessing. Prepare Ahead.

Learn practical steps to organize important information, communicate your wishes, and prepare for unexpected situations. Discover how a little planning today can help loved ones avoid stress and uncertainty when important decisions arise.

Free seminar includes link to Annette Kam's e-book, WAIT—Don’t Die Yet! and morning refreshments.

Win a Hard Copy of the Book as a Door Prize!

Get Organized Before It’s Needed:

Learn practical ways to organize important documents, accounts, contacts, and household information so your loved ones can quickly find what they need during a crisis. Annette Kam, author of WAIT—Don’t Die Yet! shares lessons from her personal caregiving experience and the often-overlooked details that can make a difficult time easier for families.

Make Your Healthcare Wishes Known

Learn what advance care planning is, why it matters, and how to use the Five Wishes framework to document your healthcare preferences so your voice is honored if you’re unable to speak for yourself. Learn how to start the conversation with your family. Presented by Tanya Barbaro, Maui Hospice