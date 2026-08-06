2026 RUN FOR HOPE HUALALAI

The 28th annual RUN FOR HOPE weekend of events to benefit cancer research is scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday, September 11 - 12, 2026.

The weekend kicks off with the popular Taste of Hawaii Island event on Friday evening at 6:00pm in the beautiful outdoor Hoku Amphitheater. Capturing talented chefs from around Hawaii Island in one place for an evening of tasty delights, drinks and beautiful music. The silent auction is a popular annual highlight with unique vacation packages and island gifts. Price in advance for adults is $135.00, children 5-12 are $55.00 and children 4 and under are free.

On Saturday morning – the annual Run for Hope will take place at 7:00am with a Keiki Dash, 10k run and 5k run/walk along the beautiful manicured resort landscape. The event concludes with refreshments and raffle prizes at the Hoku Amphitheater. Cost to enter is just $50.00 in advance and includes a logo t-shirt. Registration begins at 6:30am with warm up at 6:45am and an awards ceremony follows. Don't want to run or walk, enjoy breakfast for just $30 and cheer on the participants.

Saturday also features the annual shotgun golf tournament at 1:00pm on the Keolu golf course. Cost is $325.00 per person or $1,100 for a foursome team and includes refreshments and raffle prizes after the event. Registration begins at 12:30pm and a Golf Awards Ceremony follows the tournament from 5:30pm.

At 2:00pm, tennis and pickleball fans will enjoy a fun round robin tournament at the Hualalai tennis pavilion. Cost is $90.00 per person and includes refreshments and raffle prizes after the event. Registration begins at 1:30pm.

Join us for any one or all of these great events by registering online by 5:00pm on Friday, September 11th at active.com or call 808-325-8000 and a form can be emailed to you.

Please join us for all the fun while helping to raise money and awareness for cancer research in Hawaii. Mahalo!

Event details and schedule

Friday, September 11, 2026

28th Annual Taste of Hawai‘i Island begins at 6:00 p.m. - last day to register online 9/11/26 at 4:00pm

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Run for Hope 10K and Run/Walk 5K, Keiki Dash, Golf Tournament & Tennis and Pickleball Tournaments - last day to register online 9/11/26 at 12:00pm.

All events include complimentary self parking and the Run/Walk includes a logo t-shirt.