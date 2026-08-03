Join us for the 19th annual Run for the Dry Forest at the Puʻuwaʻawaʻa Forest Reserve! Featuring a 10K run, a 5K run/walk, and two keiki runs, this unique event offers the chance to explore a stunning landscape while directly supporting vital conservation efforts. Beyond the trails, enjoy outreach booths and a silent auction featuring amazing experiences and products generously donated by local businesses. It’s fun for the whole family!

Pu‘uwa‘awa‘a is a State-managed area that is one of very few intact examples of a Hawaiian dryland forest. Global estimates show tropical dry forests have been reduced to less than 5% of their previous coverage. Proceeds will be used for research and management at Pu‘uwa‘awa‘a and adjacent Pu‘uanahulu.

Race Options:

10K Run: An "extreme trail running experience" with a challenging 1200 ft. elevation gain in the first 3 miles – perfect for experienced runners.

5K Run/Walk: A scenic course suitable for all fitness levels and jogging strollers. This trail includes coarse rock, dirt, and paved sections and is suitable for most! Strollers with large wheels allowed.

Keiki Fun Runs: There will be two fun and easy races for kids and parents. A ¼ mile non-competitive run around the reservoir and a short keiki dash in the field.

Registration is required, and we encourage you to sign up early as prices will increase closer to race day. Please note, there will be no same-day registration. To learn more and to register please go to akakaforests.org/run

We are always looking for volunteers! Sign-up here to help us with our biggest event of the year! https://forms.gle/C5iT7Ss54HpS3agY7