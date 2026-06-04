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John Mackey's Symphony No. 2: The isle is full of noises

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Marcus Moore
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:13 PM HST
Composer John Mackey.
johnmackey.com
Composer John Mackey.

For over two decades, acclaimed composer John Mackey has redefined modern wind ensemble music, shifting effortlessly between explosive energy and deeply moving lyricism. Mackey's latest monumental achievement, Symphony No. 2: "The isle is full of noises," is inspired by William Shakespeare’s The Tempest and takes his signature style to new heights, weaving a vivid, magical sonic tapestry.

Evening Concert host Marcus Moore sits down with Mackey to discuss his unique approach to composition, the creative spark behind his new symphony, and a stellar career that continues to shape the sound of contemporary wind music. Learn more about John Mackey.
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Marcus Moore
Marcus Moore is an accomplished performer, composer, and educator with a wide-ranging career across local, national, and international platforms. He has performed, recorded, and conducted with many esteemed ensembles, including the Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band and the Royal Australian Navy Band.
See stories by Marcus Moore
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