Macadamia Tassie

Pixie Clay / HPR

As many are still recovering from Hurricane Lala on Hawaiʻi Island, I picked a recipe from a book that I bought at a thrift store in Hilo that highlights a locally grown ingredient. A tassie is a bite-sized pastry that has a sweetened nut filling. The word comes from a Scottish term meaning a small cup.

This recipe comes from a collection called Favorite Recipes for Islanders put together by the Hilo Extension Homemakers Council Inc. This book is the fourth edition that was published in 1989.

The council was one of eleven across the state. They offered educational programs as part of the Cooperative Extension Service to help strengthen families and encourage individual development.

The book is packed with tons of familiar favorites, including two different recipes for warabi (also known as pohole, hōʻiʻo, or fern shoot) salad. It also has some surprising recipes, like avocado chiffon pie or something called wooden shoes which turns out to be similar to a baked pancake.

This tassie recipe is really straight forward and you can get locally grown macadamia nuts to support our farmers. But if you don’t like macadamias, feel free to use another type of nut instead, like pecans or hazelnuts.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org