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Trump's plan for Gaza faces huge hurdles ahead

NPR | By Frank Langfitt,
Juana Summers
Published July 31, 2026 at 10:20 AM HST

President Trump announced a "historic breakthrough" in his plan to bring peace to Gaza, but huge hurdles remain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
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