Trump's plan for Gaza faces huge hurdles ahead

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Hawaiʻi's healthcare system is strained by a chronic workforce shortage. But some gaps are being filled by recruiting teenagers. We get more on that story from Pacific Business News Editor-in-Chief Janis Magin.