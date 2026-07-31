Four-ingredient poi balls

Pixie Clay / HPR

Some of the best recipes have very few ingredients and a few words or sentences of instructions on how to make them. This recipe for poi balls has a small ingredient list and just one sentence of instruction, making it a fun and easy culinary adventure.

It was found inside a book called Heavenly Dishes from Spirit of Joy, a Christian Hula Ministry. The book was published in 1984, with proceeds going towards the group’s work and performances.

Spirit of Joy was formed in 1980 and was based in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. It served as outreach for You’ve Got A Friend Ministries, Hawaii, Inc. The group had performed at various religious functions around the country, but also did shows at nursing homes, hospitals and prisons.

The recipe says to use a bag of poi, those are usually the 1-pound bags that now can also come in containers.

It also calls for a half can of cream, but doesn’t state the size of the can. I would use 1 cup of milk, water, or even coconut cream. If the batter seems too runny, you can mix in a bit more flour. If the batter is too stiff, add a bit more liquid to it.

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This Foodie Friday is sponsored by Aloha Tofu .

Foodie Friday is a segment in the Akamai Recap newsletter that's a place to talk story and connect over food. If you have a favorite recipe or food-centric memory you’d like to share, feel free to send them via email to pclay@hawaiipublicradio.org