Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
The new law increases tax incentives per qualified production to $20 million. But productions with expenses over $60 million will have an annual film tax incentive cap of $60 million. That’s $10 million more than the current cap.