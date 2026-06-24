Community-led petition calls for import restrictions on Maui and Lānaʻi to curb the spread of CRB

The state Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity is considering interim rules to limit the spread of coconut rhinoceros beetles on Maui and Lānaʻi.

On Tuesday, the board was presented with a community-led petition, spearheaded by the Lahaina Community Land Trust, that called for temporary limits on certain shipments to the islands, where CRB is not established.

Specifically, the petition proposed emergency and interim rules stopping the import of live, potted plants to Maui and Lānaʻi. But it excluded some products like cut flowers, plant products meant to be eaten, and preserved plant material.

It follows separate discoveries of the invasive beetle on the islands in recent months.

In a meeting Tuesday, the board said it would evaluate the proposal, and could decide on the interim rules during its meeting next month. However, it denied the petition’s call to establish emergency rules, which would take place immediately.

"We're happy that there are going to be interim rules up for a vote next month, but really disappointed by the board's decision that they don't think this is an emergency,” said Autumn Ness, executive director for the Lahaina Community Land Trust.

Three dead CRB individuals were found in traps in Waikapū in Central Maui on June 4. Two more were found in traps days later. In April, a single beetle was found in a trap near Kahului Airport.

In May, a beetle was found in a potted plant shipped to Lānaʻi.

While CRB is considered infested on Oʻahu and has shown spreading on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi have been relatively free of it. There are ongoing efforts to prevent them from becoming established.

During the board meeting, Chris Kishimoto, an entomologist with DAB’s Plant Quarantine Branch, said, “ It isn't raised to the level that you would require an … emergency rule. The coconut rhinoceros beetle has been in this state for over a dozen years already. We've already been coming up with ways to try and control, hopefully eradicate (it) in the future.”

One concern about the interim rules the petition is calling for is that it could disrupt commerce by banning the import of certain goods. It was also a concern when the board decided to set up an even stricter import ban in October for Molokaʻi, also as part of an effort to curb the spread of CRB.

But Ness said the economic consequences are worth the effort to keep away the invasive beetle.

“You have two choices in front of you. One is disrupting commerce for four weeks and creating a little bit of economic stress in certain systems, or not doing anything for weeks where we still have a porous border,” she said.