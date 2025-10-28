Exploring the link between Japan's depopulation and gender inequality

Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
C-MORE Lab Director David Karl reflects on the lab's greatest discoveries over the last 15 years; Hawaiʻi Afterschool Alliance Executive Director Paula Adams talks about the demand for child care across the state