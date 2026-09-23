Storm updates: Tropical Storm Nolo could hit state as major hurricane

Go to HPR's live blog on Tropical Storm Nolo for the latest updates.

Tropical Depression 15-E has strengthened into Tropical Storm Nolo.

A hurricane watch has been issued for Hawaiʻi Island. This means that hurricane conditions are possible in the next 48 hours.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Nolo — which means "crowded" in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi — was about 295 miles south of South Point on the Big Island and moving toward the west-northwest at 6 mph. Forecasters expect a sharp turn to the north and north-northeast on Thursday. That would bring the storm system to Hawaiʻi Island on Friday or Saturday.

Rainfall is of particular concern, with 15 to 20 inches forecast across Hawaiʻi Island, with some parts getting as much as 35 inches of rain. On Maui, about 5 to 10 inches of rain and up to 20 inches in certain areas are expected. Officials at the National Hurricane Center urged residents that now is the time to prepare for flooding.

NOAA The five-day forecast for Tropical Storm Nolo as of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, shows the storm system heading north towards the Hawaiian Islands.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi Island through Saturday. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense urged residents in flood-prone areas and those who recently experienced flooding to consider relocating away from impact areas before heavy rains start.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply advised the public to prepare as electrical power disruptions may interrupt water service.

"Customers are encouraged to store an emergency supply of drinking water and conserve DWS water beginning now," the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said in a release. "Tap water should be used only for essential needs, such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, until weather conditions improve. Conserving drinking water helps maintain adequate storage in DWS tanks for essential needs and emergency fire protection."

Residents of south Hawaiʻi Island who want to evacuate the area ahead of the storm can call 211 and be placed in non-congregate sheltering.

Hawaiʻi County said the following refuge shelters would open at 6 p.m. Wednesday:



Yano Hall in South Kona

Nāʻālehu Gym and Robert Herkes Gym in Kaʻū

Keaʻau Armory in Puna.

For residents of Waiʻōhinu and Nāʻālehu who may prefer to leave the Nāʻālehu area and seek shelter at the Herkes Gym in Pāhala, the County of Hawaiʻi is providing free shuttle bus service from Nāʻālehu Gym to Robert Herkes Gym starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

With the storm on its way, the food pantry at Hilo's Grace Baptist Church, which is operated in partnership with the Food Basket, Hawaiʻi Island's Food Bank, is canceled for Thursday, Sept. 24. The event is rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1. For more information, contact (808) 959-9524 or (808) 959-3153.

The governor announced Wednesday evening that state and county offices, Hawaiʻi State Department of Education public schools and University of Hawai‘i campuses and facilities on Hawaiʻi Island will close Thursday and Friday. On Friday, closures of state and county offices, public schools and UH campuses and facilities will expand to Maui County.

Gov. Josh Green also submitted a request for a federal emergency declaration, which would cover all four counties. The request seeks support for a range of disaster-related measures at a 75% federal cost share.

“We are closing offices and schools on Hawaiʻi Island starting Thursday to give families time to prepare — and we are expanding those closures to Maui County on Friday as Nolo moves further along its projected track,” said Green in a news release. “The safety of our people must come first. Please complete your preparations, avoid unnecessary travel and follow all instructions from emergency officials.”

Use these resources to stay informed on the storm’s progression:

National Weather Service Honolulu Forecast Office — for the latest advisories, watches and warnings.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center — offers storm tracking via satellite and radar. The Center posts updates at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m., and 11 p.m. HST.

Hawaiian Electric and KIUC outage maps — track where the power's out on each island.

Additional resources from HPR: