The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade may have faced delays due to weather, but here on the islands, annual holiday events are going off without a hitch.

For the second year in a row, the Honolulu Marathon will see record participation. To prepare for the highly anticipated race, HPR spoke with Honolulu Marathon President James Barahal.

He reflected on the 40 years he's spent at the helm of the organization and the growth of the sport, as well as the thousands of runners who will take to the streets in December.

"It's going to be a very, very large, spectacular event," Barahal summarized.

The news of record participant numbers come at a time when Hawaiʻi's tourism numbers have suffered a dramatic decline. What's kept this event buoyed while visitor numbers continue to sink?

"People want to have an experience when they travel. They want to perhaps see a concert or participate in some sort of event," Barahal explained.

And that's where events like marathons attract visitors.

"The ability to actually do something yourself, to be a participant and not a spectator, is something that's even more powerful," he said.

Additionally, he credited a nearly worldwide "running boom" that's getting younger people interested in lacing up their shoes and joining the race.

Not only that, but with multiple locations across the world hosting marathons of their own, Honolulu's branding remains strong enough after 40 years to continue attracting runners to the islands.

"The Honolulu Marathon experience is seen as a unique kind of marathon experience," Barahal told HPR. "There's a lot of competition in the marathon space, and I think that the Honolulu Marathon has its own brand at this point."

With the number of runners continuing to climb and excitement for the event continuing to grow, all that's left is to stretch and hope for good weather.

The JAL Honolulu Marathon is scheduled to run Dec. 13, 2026. More information about the event can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.