AccessSurf is a nonprofit organization that gets those living with mental or physical disabilities into the water and riding waves — and it just turned 20 years old in November.

The group celebrated their anniversary on the shores of White Plains Beach on Oʻahu's west side. Participants and volunteers, both past and present, were there to partake in the festivities, and HPR was on the scene to document the historic event.

It started with a conch, a warm welcome, and a story from one of the group's founders, recreational therapist Mark Marble, about how it all began.

It began for Marble at the Shriners Children's Hawaiʻi, where patients would tell him, "'We don't go to the ocean because there's no programs and it's not safe' — and this is the kicker — 'I don't want to ask my brother, or my mom and dad to carry me across the sand.'"

Twenty years later — and twenty pounds and several gray hairs later, he joked — AccessSurf has helped its participants have fun in the sun the way they used to.

"I'm just so honored and blessed that 20 years has gone by, and the vision is still the same. We're still people that care about others and wanting to empower others with their skills, their abilities," Marble concluded.

HPR also heard from AccessSurf's past and present executive directors, Cara Short and Zoë Lewis. Short, who served as executive director for over a decade, passed the torch to Lewis earlier this year.

"It's a blessing that we get to do this because it really touches your heart," Lewis said about taking up her new role.

For Lewis, the community that forms around the water is what makes her happy to dedicate herself to AccessSurf's mission.

"We're centered around the sport, right? The sport of surfing, of swimming, of paddling, but really, it's everything that happens on the beach, in the parking lot, all around this program that makes it super special," she told HPR.

Short, who began with AccessSurf as a volunteer, was heartened to see the group grow large enough to celebrate such a major milestone.

"We have swim clinics, canoe paddling," Short explained. "We have a program on Maui. We run adaptive surf championships. We do surf camps and all of these things, and that is amazing, but we still feel like we're just scratching the surface."

Finally, HPR spoke with Carter Parry and Ava Heller, two participants and adaptive surf athletes, to learn about their experience with AccessSurf and the impact it's made on their lives.

Since joining the program, both Parry and Heller have not only managed to get back into the water — they've become competing athletes.

"It's been such an amazing experience getting to travel all over the world and meeting everybody that's in the adaptive surfing community," Heller shared.

Parry, who lost a lung and a leg to influenza B, told HPR what it was like for him and other surfers to reconnect with the waves through Access Surf.

"You can see the stoke just erupt on their face — massive smiles, glistening eyes," he recounted. "They are just locked into the moment and having so much fun, and nothing else in the world matters."

"I'm so blessed it exists, and that I can kind of just walk in with my one toeless foot to this community," he concluded.

To learn more about AccessSurf and their 20 year anniversary of providing adaptive water sports to their community, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 17, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.