UH Athletics generated $750 million in economic activity since 2023, study finds

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Athletics generated more than $750 million in economic activity over the last four years, according to a study by Collegiate Consulting and funded by private donors.

It found that the department generated about $188 million annually, compared to its operating budget of roughly $66 million, made up in part by university funding, sponsorships, student fees and private donors.

At a state press conference on Thursday, Gov. Josh Green praised the department and its leaders for their impact on the state and commended them for their athlete's success.

"I see UH Athletics as a critical investment in Hawaiʻi's people. That's what we're focusing on today. It's our economy and our future that we're talking about," Green said. "When we have that impact, we have resources to pay our workers. When we have that positive impact, we will fix a road or a hospital. That's what it's about economically, in addition to the inspiration that they give us."

University of Hawaiʻi A breakdown of the sources of economic activity generated by the UH Mānoa Athletics Department between fiscal years 2023 and 2026.

Those who cited the study made it clear that the estimated $752 million generated since fiscal year 2023 is not a direct result of how profitable the department is, or an exact representation of return on investment.

Rather, it represents the broader economic impact associated with the athletics department. UH broke down the figure into four umbrella categories: athletic events and direct spending, UH athletic salaries and personal spending, broader revenue including sponsorships and media partnerships, and infrastructure investments.

It also found that more than 1,200 jobs were supported by the athletics program in fiscal year 2025

School officials, including UH Athletics Director Matt Elliott, said it's more important than ever to invest into the department as UH Mānoa is now a part of the Mountain West Division. He added that Name, Image and Likeness programs across the country are making the athletics scene more competitive.

"We have to make sure that we are clear about what it means for Hawaiʻi and for our people, for UH athletics to thrive, for the university to thrive, and for our state to thrive," Elliott said. "If you think about our divers, our great UH athletes, they leap from these perilous heights, and they have this ripple effect. If we all stand together on that platform, we link arms and we leap together. When we hit that water, our ripple effect will be massive."