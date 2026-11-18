Cast your mind back to April 1994. You pick up a copy of Thrasher Magazine, and on the cover you see it — a young girl making history.

Jaime Reyes is one of only three women to become the face of Thrasher's cover. On the cover, she is mid-trick at ʻAʻala Skatepark, Jaime Reyes didn't know that moment would kickstart her career as a professional skater.

Now, over thirty years later, she's using her success to help the keiki of her home state through her nonprofit, Reyes'ing Hope.

Reyes joined HPR to talk more about the organization and how she got her start skateboarding.

Interview Highlights

On growing up with skateboarding as a girl

JAIME REYES: My mom, she just didn't understand it. Being a female skateboarder back then was a rare thing. And she wanted me to basically play with Barbies, but I wanted to play with a skateboard. …

And thankfully, all my boys that I grew up skateboarding with were so accepting. They were stoked that I was skating. At first, I feel like, some of my boys were like, "Oh she's a groupie," but I actually skated — so that's when they were like, okay, this girl really wants to skate. So they took me in. That's the best thing about skateboarding; they just take you in, it's like a community.

Smithsonian National Museum of American History Thrasher magazine, April 1994, Issue 158 with professional skateboarder Jaime Reyes on the cover photographed by Scott Starr.

On making the cover of Thrasher Magazine

REYES: I skated as much as I could. Somehow got good, entered the contest, and a bunch of pros came down. … They came to judge the contest, and I was in the 13 and under contest – all boys again. Male-dominated sport, all boys — I won my division. … A few months later, I'm at Long Drugs, getting ready for school. And back then, I know kids don't know, but there used to be magazines, a ton of magazines in stores. … So I'm at the counter at Longs Drugs, getting a soda pop and a Snickers, and I look over and it was me. I had no idea. … I was super stoked, and I was like, it was me, it was me.

On giving the gift of skateboarding to the next generation

REYES: My main goal was to give these kids a chance to skate, because skateboarding just opens up doors. Like it didn't make sense to me back in the day because you know, kids we don't think, but it does. … I just wanted to give these kids a chance to see and maybe get off the rock because I never thought I would ever leave Hawaiʻi. I thought I was going to be living here for the rest of my life on this little rock, and it was an opportunity. Skateboarding gave me the opportunity to get off and travel the world, and see these different places and everything. So I just want these kids to ... open up their eyes and dreams.

Her nonprofit organization, Reyes'ing Hope, held a Keiki Giveback Event in November and will be hosting free skate lessons at ʻAʻala Skatepark through December.

More information can be found on the group's social media.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.