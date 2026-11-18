Bringing a child into the world is often described as a miracle — and experiencing that miracle firsthand is what compelled one writer to capture the excitement and terror it entails in a new poetry collection.

Oʻahu-based author Laurel Nakanishi joined HPR to speak about her new collection titled "Late Morning Before the Abyss," which is directly inspired by her experience as a new mother.

"I made this commitment to myself that I was going to write a poem every month of my baby's first year of life," she told HPR.

It was a way to both document the life of her newborn and to process her own feelings about raising a child in a world under threat.

"I've always cared about the world. I've always cared about climate change and ecology and the various animals and plants of this ʻāina," she said.

"And then suddenly, I was connected in a very different way as a new parent."

Among all the different feelings that stir within the pages of the book — anxiety, love, grief —Nakanishi ultimately champions a message of hope.

"I wanted to make a collection that is big enough to hold that beauty and the fear and the hope — and having it be an experience that is earned."

A launch event for "Late Morning Before the Abyss" will be held on Nov. 22 at Bess Press Warehouse. More information about the poetry collection can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.