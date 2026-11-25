On the eve of Thanksgiving, HPR took to the streets to ask: what's on your mind this holiday?

Typically Honolulu residents share what's in their carts, but this time around, we're finding out what's in their hearts.

Rising costs won't keep Honolulu residents like Malia from enjoying the staples. "I love having poke for a local Thanksgiving meal, but sometimes all I can get is a quarter pound," she told HPR.

And even though rising prices may make Thanksgiving dinner look a little different this year, some things in life you can't buy, says Poncho.

"I'm healthy, but almost half my friends are dead … and knock on wood, nothing's happened to me so far," he declared.

"My children are on their own, they're doing well, and I'm very grateful for that."

And no matter what the holiday looks like, it's worth remembering — this is one of the only places in the world where you can spend Thanksgiving enjoying the beauty of the islands.

"The life, the trees, the beautiful ocean we live on, the weather — I'm grateful for all that," said Cody from California.

"Even if … I was living somewhere else, I'd be grateful for opening your eyes, because you can have the ability to do whatever you want after, because you have another day to make a difference."

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 25, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.