'This is Lahaina': ʻUlu O Lele marketplace brings hope to local businesses

Before the fire, Lahaina's Unaloto Taukeiaho and his father-in-law, Tevita Lavaka, sold their handcrafted wood sculptures on Front Street. They lost their home, workshop and inventory from their business, One of Dakine Maui Carving, in the wildfire.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Unaloto Taukeiaho stands in the new storefront of his business, One of Dakine Maui Carving, at ʻUlu O Lele Marketplace on Nov. 10, 2026.

This week, Taukeiaho stood surrounded by gleaming carvings in his new storefront unit at ʻUlu O Lele Marketplace in Lahaina, as customers poured through the door. He called it a “great blessing.”

“This is overwhelming. I stood here earlier and just looking out the window, and I said to myself, ‘This is Lahaina,’” said Taukeiaho. “You know, Lahaina is bringing everyone together.”

Thousands flocked to the grand opening on Tuesday to support local businesses, enjoy food and music, including a free concert from Common Kings, and celebrate community.

ʻUlu O Lele is located at the former Outlets of Maui site on the corner of Waineʻe and Papalaua streets in the heart of Lahaina. It represents the first commercial project to reopen in Lahaina.

The $8 million project is spearheaded by the Hawaiian Council in partnership with Maui County and financial support from the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

The temporary marketplace of modular units and food trucks is intended to last for two years as commercial rebuilding gets underway.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Ceone Nojima-Jacinto and her family with their business, Baya Bowls, one of the food vendors of ʻUlu O Lele.

Ceone Nojima-Jacinto owns Baya Bowls, serving acai, smoothies and coffee. She and her Lahaina-born husband operated their business for eight years before everything changed on Aug. 8, 2023.

“We were a food truck in Lahaina on Waineʻe Street, and we lost our truck in the fire, and we've moved up to DT Fleming Beach, but we're really excited to be back in Lahaina,” she said.

As they’ve worked to rebuild their business, Nojima-Jacinto feels Lahaina has been missing a gathering place.

“I think it's just been really hard to not have a center anymore,” she explained. “Like, the center of the West Side is gone, so this kind of feels like it's going to be the new center.”

The 17 colorful, modular storefronts were constructed in Hilo and shipped to Maui, designed to honor Lahaina’s charm and character. There are seating areas, a stage for live music and cultural programs and space for community events and gatherings.

A community advisory committee picked 24 businesses to participate, out of more than 100 applicants. Vendors will rotate to give others a chance to participate.

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Thousands of attendees came out to support local vendors and enjoy free music at ʻUlu O Lele's grand opening on Nov. 10, 2026.

The need for economic support was identified in a 2025 Hawaiian Council survey of Lahaina post-fire needs, according to its CEO Kūhiō Lewis, who spoke at a press conference announcing the marketplace in July.

“The one that stood out was economic recovery,” he said. “Houses were being built, things were moving on that front, but there was a need for some focus on the economic sector to recover.”

The project's price tag, short duration and lack of recovery in the surrounding area have drawn criticism from some community members. Around the marketplace area, boarded-up, damaged retail buildings and empty, burned lots remain. But ʻUlu O Lele organizers said the effort is one step in the right direction.

According to Maui County, other commercial rebuilding is underway. Of the 36 burned properties on the mauka side of Front Street, the county has issued two building permits, four applications are under review, and 16 properties are on the pathway to the rebuilding process.

Lewis said unit rental at ʻUlu O Lele is affordable.

“Rents are extremely cheap to support families. They range from $800 a month to $1,500 a month.”

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Henōhea, a clothing company founded by fire survivor Courtney Lazo, pictured here, has its first storefront location at ʻUlu O Lele.

Courtney Lazo founded clothing company Henōhea after the fire, as a way to keep her hometown's stories alive through her designs.

She said that before the fire, she dreamed of having a Lahaina boutique one day, but didn't think she could afford it.

“You're paying like $10,000 for a hole in the wall, and after we started Henōhea, I really made it a goal that eventually, we'd like to open up a storefront,” she said. “But I didn't think this would happen for another 10, 15 years.”

Even if she's at ‘Ulu O Lele just for a short time, Lazo said it’s still worth it.

“I'm just grateful that we have something more permanent than a pop-up tent,” she said.

Heather Herrera lost her home at the Spinnaker Condos in the fire, as well as all her sewing equipment and supplies. She makes swimsuits at her business, Handmade by Heather, and for the last couple of years, she’s been selling at markets and events. She’s excited to have a storefront, but what stuck out for her at the grand opening was community.

“I think just seeing everyone that I haven't seen in a while, that haven't been able to come back to town,” she said. “Some people haven't come back in three years, so it's like a whole different kind of feeling.”

Catherine Cluett Pactol / HPR Hula, entertainment and a free Common Kings concert debuted at the ʻUlu O Lele stage on Nov. 10, 2026.

For Lazo, she's looking forward to working in a space where her family can come help and spend time.

“It's like rebuilding the village here, right? Where all the kids get to hang out and be together, and it's beautiful,” she explained. “This is going to be a really beautiful space, and I'm so excited for the community to come out and experience it.”

Lazo grew up in her ʻohana's generational home on Waineʻe Street, just up the road, which they lost in the fire.

“To have a storefront on the same exact street is just — it's a full circle moment for me,” she said. “My husband reminded me, he told me, ‘You're home. It might not look like what you thought it would be, but in some sense, you're back home.’”