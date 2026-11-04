Hawaiʻi party chairs react to historic Democrat victories

Despite record-breaking campaign spending from mega donors like Elon Musk and last-minute endorsements from President Donald Trump, the Republican Party took a beating in the 2026 midterm election as Democrats won key victories in swing states and GOP strongholds alike.

To hear how both sides of the aisle are responding to this historic election, HPR spoke first with Hawaiʻi Republican Party chair Shirlene Ostrov about the results.

"It was a very rough night last night, and we're not going to sugarcoat it," she told HPR.

"We learned a lot of lessons from it, and we're going to take it away and make sure that we invest a lot more in our earlier candidate recruitment and also turnout."

While Ostrov remains a supporter of President Donald Trump, she admitted that his declining popularity was a factor in the country's shift toward the Democratic Party.

"He has not won the hearts and minds of Hawaiʻi," she said. "The effect nationally could be seen. It wasn't just Hawaiʻi. When Texas goes blue and South Carolina goes blue, you know that there's a national moment here."

Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi chair Makai Freitas was on hand on election night at Aloha Tower, where spirits were buoyed by national and local wins.

Gov. Josh Green's reelection to a second term with running mate Derek Kawakami, though not unexpected, garnered celebration.

"Those are races that are pretty safe," Freitas said. "But there's a lot of excitement for the lower ballot races in the House and Senate. We're extremely happy for those candidates."

Increasing Hawaiʻi's voter turnout, which consistently ranks among the lowest in the country, is a priority for both the Republican and Democratic parties in the state.

"I'm hoping that we can all work to get out the vote and work together to see more participation in civics and in the way we are governed," Ostrov told HPR.

"Regardless of whatever political party you're affiliated with," Freitas said. "Get out and vote. Your voice matters."

After the historic victory, Freitas has his eyes set toward progress and cooperation.

"It's a great opportunity for Hawaiʻi," Freitas said. "Now the work begins."

"We have to work to be successful and to advance our communities. We have to work with both sides of the aisle. We have to build relations, especially in Hawaiʻi."

Learn more about the results of the 2026 midterm results with HPR's post-election coverage here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 4, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.