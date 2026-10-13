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Beloved bakery opens its factory doors for 105th birthday

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:34 PM HST
Customers are seen at Diamond Bakery on the company's 105th birthday, Oct. 12, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Customers are seen at Diamond Bakery on the company's 105th birthday, Oct. 12, 2026.

Diamond Bakery in Kalihi celebrated its 105th birthday in early October. HPR took part in the celebrations happening in Kalihi as the company opened its factory to the community for public tours.

The parking lot party included nods to the company’s Japanese roots. Also on hand for the event were Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Gov. Josh Green, who proclaimed Oct. 12, 2026, “Diamond Bakery Day.”

Diamond Bakery staff pose for a photo with Gov. Josh Green, third from right, for the company's 105th birthday celebrations on Oct. 12, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Diamond Bakery staff pose for a photo with Gov. Josh Green, third from right, for the company's 105th birthday celebrations on Oct. 12, 2026.

Green delivered remarks celebrating the bakery’s history as a company founded by three immigrants in 1921.

“I love the blueberry ʻulu cookies. They were amazing right from the start, and I do not lie about cookies,” he joked.

Diamond Bakery soda cracker boxes are seen with a special seal celebrating the company's 10th birthday on Oct. 12th, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Diamond Bakery soda cracker boxes are seen with a special seal celebrating the company's 10th birthday on Oct. 12th, 2026.

“This is a story of success. It goes back to our Japanese immigrants. It is a common dream that creates something special for us, and it is our heritage and culture in this way that is super important to us.”

Diamond Bakery is as well known for its staples — like soda crackers and saloon pilot crackers — as it is for the wide variety of treats it has produced as the company expanded over time.

HPR spoke with the Diamond Bakery’s Director of Development and Strategic Initiatives, Jackie Murai-Pedersen, about the big day.

For her, opening the factory to the public made the celebrations especially meaningful.

Fresh-baked cookies are seen inside the Diamond Bakery factory on Oct. 12, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
Fresh-baked cookies are seen inside the Diamond Bakery factory on Oct. 12, 2026.

“This is a day meant to give back to the community who has kept us going,” she explained. “And it's pretty amazing. If you walk through the factory, you never knew that they were baking it right back here.”

Murai-Pedersen also shared what it meant to help keep the company's legacy alive.

“We have some of the descendants here, and they said their founders, their grandparents, great-grandparents'd be so proud if they knew that their crackers are a pantry staple in Hawaiʻi today,” she told HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 13, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation FoodRestaurantsBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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