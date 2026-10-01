After the hurricanes comes homecoming — listen to another installment of 'Homeroom Hawaiʻi'

Recent hurricanes have created a cascade of challenges for communities and businesses across the islands. For students and educators, it’s made it difficult just to get to school each day.

And now, as the weather subsides, something new is taking schools by storm: homecoming week.

Listen to another installment of Homeroom Hawaiʻi to hear how schools are gearing up for the beloved early autumn tradition and to learn how students and staff are dealing with the challenges around AI.

A new segment of Homeroom Hawai‘i can be heard every week on HPR’s The Conversation. To catch more and listen to full-length roundup episodes, visit the Homeroom Hawaiʻi podcast page.

Homeroom Hawaiʻi is proudly sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.