Former City Councilmember reflects on the anniversary of his life-saving surgery

Different countries across the globe mark different times to raise awareness about organ transplants.

The U.S. recognizes National Donor Day on Feb. 14, while this year the British mark Sept. 21-27 as Organ Donation Week — but on any day, there are thousands on the transplant list waiting for an organ to be available.

And the need can happen for anyone — like Honolulu's own Gary Gill.

The former City Councilmember and Environmental Deputy Health Director just marked a year since undergoing liver transplant surgery.

HPR took the time to speak with him as he was enjoying life out on a camping trip in Sequoia National Park.

“I feel like I have an extended warranty, you know, like I bought into another 10 years, maybe. It could be that and hopefully it will be,” Gill said, reflecting on the impact of the surgery.

“I can actually start thinking about what I want to do for the next 10 years, which was not an option just a year ago.”

When the anniversary of his transplant arrived, Gill celebrated it the best way he knew how: simply by being alive.

“The thing to celebrate is it was a normal day, which is something nobody should take for granted,” he told HPR.

The liver transplant, he explained, was his second major medical intervention. The first was a surgery to remove a metastasizing tumor.

“You never know what's going to hit you next when you're getting to be early 60s and 70s and 80s,” he said, reflecting on his medical history.

“But for now, it's been really a miracle. It's been fabulous, and I much appreciate not only the donor and the donor's family for making this possible, but for the miraculous medical team and modern science that can make it happen.”

And with a newfound lease on life, he's spending it looking forward to the things he loves: cycling, attending the weddings of his loved ones, enjoying the great outdoors, and enjoying life.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.