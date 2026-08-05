These handcrafted skateboards put skating in the palm of your hand

Anyone who grew up during the Y2K era may remember Tech Decks, the tiny skateboards — or fingerboards– that fit the fun of skateboarding right at your fingertips.

Local storeowner Luke Kurtz remembers them — in fact, he’s never forgotten them.

Kurtz grew up with a fingerboard in his hand, and in the past three years he’s taken his hobby to the next level with his tiny business, Tiny Grindz Hawaii.

@TinyGrindzHi / Instagram A miniature skatepark constructed from real concrete by Luke Kurtz. (July 10, 2026)

A lifeguard by day, he makes his own boards right in his backyard in Lāʻie on Oʻahu’s north shore. He sources his own parts, picks his own wood veneers, and designs his own skateboard deck graphics.

He’s even made his own mini skateparks out of actual concrete — one of his concrete creations can be seen at Hapa Boardshop in Pearl City.

HPR caught up with Kurtz to learn more about his small kine obsession. Anyone interested in getting their hands on a fingerboard can find more information about Tiny Grindz Hawaii on their website and Instagram page.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.