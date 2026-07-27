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Yen hits new low — which could spell tourism trouble for Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 27, 2026 at 2:39 PM HST
A man walks past monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, center, and a foreign exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
Hiro Komae
/
AP
A man walks past monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index, center, and a foreign exchange rate of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Recent headlines have shown the Japanese yen plunging to its lowest level in about four decades.

It’s cause for concern, as a weaker yen may weaken Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry.

To get a better sense of the tourism outlook, HPR spoke with Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Alliance.

“Those of us leaving Hawaiʻi and going to Japan will find an incredible experience and great rates. Those leaving for Japan to come here to the islands; it’s going to be tough on them,” Gibson said.

“It kind of knocks out that middle end group, you know, that come here, you know, on a regular basis … and that's like the best tourist you ever want to have.”

Gibson is a former hotelier who worked with Hilton Worldwide for a decade. He is also the current president of the Hawaiʻi Hospitality Group.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

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The Conversation JapanTourism
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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