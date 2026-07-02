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From patriots to partygoers, locals share their plans for July Fourth

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Kevin Allen
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:10 PM HST
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam presented a 4th of July fireworks display to celebrate the United States Independence Day during RIMPAC 2016. Twenty-six nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 30 to Aug. 4, in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationship that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2016 is the 25th exercise in the series that began in 1971.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Laurie Dexter
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DVIDS
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam presented a 4th of July fireworks display to celebrate the United States Independence Day during RIMPAC 2016. (July 4, 2016)

U.S. Independence Day can be a complicated holiday here in Hawaiʻi — some love it, others don't, and most are just happy to have the day off.

To get a better sense of how locals are preparing for the Fourth of July, HPR took to the sunny streets of Honolulu to hear from real residents about the upcoming holiday and the state of our nation.

Some, like Tim from Salt Lake, get into the holiday spirit with a feeling of national pride around America's anniversary.

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“I personally feel very patriotic about it. I feel like, as an American, it's very much believing the ideals of what our country was founded on, and what it can be,” Tim told HPR.

"And it doesn't necessarily have to reflect being a patriot, doesn't necessarily mean that you agree with what's going on with the administration.”

Others, like Doug, who has lived in Honolulu for 35 years, have more mixed feelings around the holiday and the history behind it.

“I didn't know about our country till I came here and realized what we had done, you know, outside the country, and the experience Hawaiʻi had,” Doug said. “So it kind of changed it, but I learned a lot more having lived here.”

For others like Katie, the mixed feelings behind the holiday are put aside to focus on what matters most: spending quality time with loved ones.

“I'm trying not to pay too much attention to what's going on in Washington. I'm gonna focus on spending time with family,” she told HPR. “We're gonna grill and focus more on that than being patriotic, really.”

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Ultimately, some Hawaiʻi residents are taking the holiday as a reason to enjoy the simple pleasures in life — like Garrett from Salt Lake, who had this to say about Independence Day:

“I think it's awesome. So, holiday. We can drink beer and pop fireworks.”

If you have a reflection to share as America’s 250th anniversary approaches, you can leave a voicemail for HPR at 808-792-8217 or email us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

This story aired on The Conversation on July 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

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The Conversation independence dayholiday
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Kevin Allen
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