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Maya Soetoro-Ng reflects on Obama Presidential Center visit

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:43 PM HST
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, left, speaks with his sister Maya Soetoro-Ng at the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Vincent Thian
/
AP
Former U.S. President Barack Obama, left, speaks with his sister Maya Soetoro-Ng at the "values-based leadership" during a plenary session of the Gathering of Rising Leaders in the Asia Pacific, organized by the Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Maya Soetoro-Ng has returned home to Hawaiʻi after attending the dedication and opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

Soetoro-Ng is the Director of the Matsunaga Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, and the sister of Barack Obama.

The Obama Presidential Center is a sprawling campus complete with a public library, a museum dedicated to Barack Obama's life, and even an NBA regulation-size basketball court.

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Chicago.
The Conversation
Hawaiʻi-based leaders share experiences from the Obama Presidential Center Museum
Catherine Cruz

Soetoro-Ng spoke with HPR and shared what it was like to tour the center for the first time with her older brother.

“It was a very moving experience. The whole time in Chicago allowed us to not only have reunion with old friends from D.C. and Chicago, but also connect with new community to renew our optimism,” she told HPR.

“The opening was really helping us to remember that optimism isn't naive, that it's actually a choice and a discipline … that we can choose to have courageous optimism that we can renew our commitment to democracy and collaboration.”

The Obama Presidential Center Museum seen in Jackson Park. (June 2026)
Courtesy Maya Soetoro-Ng
The Obama Presidential Center Museum seen in Jackson Park. (June 2026)

For Soetoro-Ng, touring the Obama Presidential Center was a chance to witness a thriving community come alive and come together.

“I saw it as it was meant to be experienced — with lots of children in the playground, with intergenerational connection at picnic tables, and with elders reading to their kids in the library,” she said.

“Sitting in reflection at the garden named after our mother helped me to feel that we are all in a place where we need to parent ourselves, but also nourish and love on one another,” Seotoro-Ng recalled.

“We mustn't give up on one another. We mustn't give up on the project of democracy.”

This story aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.

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The Conversation Barack ObamaObama Presidential Center
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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