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What's next after the No Dictators, No Kings protests?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 2, 2026 at 12:42 PM HST
A sign at the "No Dictators" rally reads, "We no longer have a difference in political opinion. We have a difference in morality," in Honolulu on March 28, 2026.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
A sign at the "No Dictators" rally reads, "We no longer have a difference in political opinion. We have a difference in morality," in Honolulu on March 28, 2026.

This weekend, the No Kings, No Dictators rally drew some 8 million people worldwide. On the Long View, our contributing editor Neal Milner poses the question: What's next for the movement? He points to three recent articles. Organizers say May 1 is next on their list.

Further reading:

People take part in a "No Dictators" protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Honolulu.
The Conversation
Honolulu protesters share main messages from 3rd 'No Dictators' rally
Catherine Cruz

This story aired on The Conversation on April 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation Neal Milner
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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