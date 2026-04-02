What's next after the No Dictators, No Kings protests?
This weekend, the No Kings, No Dictators rally drew some 8 million people worldwide. On the Long View, our contributing editor Neal Milner poses the question: What's next for the movement? He points to three recent articles. Organizers say May 1 is next on their list.
Further reading:
- “No Kings” Is Not Enough — The Liberal Patriot
- ‘No Kings’ protests draw millions. Can they turn momentum into change? — The Christian Science Monitor
- So you went to a No Kings protest. Now what? — The Guardian
This story aired on The Conversation on April 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.