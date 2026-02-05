How to avoid the rush to renew driver's licenses on Oʻahu

This past Saturday, the city opened up a couple of satellite city hall offices for driver's license renewals.

Last year, the Honolulu Division of Motor Vehicles serviced about 100,000 renewals statewide. Turns out, over 110,000 motorists' licenses are expiring in 2026.

The Conversation spoke with Kim Hashiro, head of the Honolulu Department of Customer Services, about the new office hours.

“What we're trying to encourage customers to do is you can renew up to six months before the expiration date, and that is usually when they will receive a renewal notice in the mail,” Hashiro said. "If they do that, they can definitely prevent last-minute renewal and hopefully avoid the crowd.”

City and County of Honolulu / Facebook O‘ahu residents are encouraged to renew licenses early within the six-month window.

The DMV recently added a Saturday appointment option for renewals, which allowed 248 customers across three locations to renew their licenses this past Saturday, Hashiro said.

"The Saturday service is just another extension of the service that is provided Monday through Friday at our five driver's license locations," Hashiro said. "We're offering it in addition to four satellite city halls that offer driver's license, state ID renewal, or duplicate service."

Hawaiʻi drivers should expect to follow these steps to renew their license:



Make an AlohaQ Appointment

Complete the Driver’s License Application Form

Prepare and present documentary proof of legal name, date of birth, legal presence, social security number and two forms of proof of residence in Hawaiʻi.

Complete eye test and fingerprinting at the appointment

Pay any fees and take a new photograph at the appointment



This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 5, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.