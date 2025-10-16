Palestinian man shares his reactions to the ceasefire in Gaza

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding, even as concern is growing over allegations that violence is still happening. Throughout the two years of the war between Israel and the Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza, the word genocide has been repeated, and the International Court of Justice is considering allegations of genocide.

The Conversation spoke to Ma’an Odah, a Hawaiʻi resident with ties to the West Bank, a week ago after the ceasefire had been announced. HPR first met Odah at a protest rally against the escalating conflict, and he shared that he has now lost a total of 52 relatives in the conflict — 47 were killed in the bombing and ground assault in Gaza, and five others have died in the West Bank. With those losses, it’s not hard to understand why Odah feels like this is a systemic attack against his people.

He spent part of August and September at the Dheisheh refugee camp in the West Bank, visiting his family. He shared his reaction to the ceasefire and his desires for the future. He said that during his stay last month, Israeli soldiers invaded his family’s home five times, damaging furniture. Odah told HPR he was also interrogated for hours and has strong feelings about the tortured life his family has been dealing with for so long.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 16, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.