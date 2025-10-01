Rebecca Solnit on the community bonds formed during disaster

One of the most prolific essayists in America today was recently in town for a talk at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa as part of the Better Tomorrow Speaker Series. Rebecca Solnit is known for her work on feminism and her critiques of capitalism.

More recently, she’s turned her attention toward climate issues. She's known for her book titled “A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster.”

Solnit stopped by The Conversation to talk with HPR. She started by describing how the communities that form around disasters affect the way we interact with each other as individuals.

This story aired on The Conversation on Oct. 1, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.