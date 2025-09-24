© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
State's AI-generated podcast invites more eyes (and ears) on classroom AC audit

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:48 PM HST
The Audible Audit podcast,
"The Audible Audit" podcast launched its first episode in August 2025.

Artificial intelligence has been in the headlines recently, about its future and its quickly expanding use in our everyday lives.

The Conversation learned about how a state agency has begun experimenting with AI. State Auditor Les Kondo launched an AI-generated podcast, "The Audible Audit," this month.

The first episode is about an audit on the Cool Classrooms initiative started under Gov. David Ige, which set aside $120 million to install air conditioners and fans to reduce temperatures in public schools.

The audit found that the Department of Education lacked proper oversight, which raised concerns about the accountability of taxpayer money.

Kondo decided to roll out a podcast along with the report in a stab at getting more eyes on it. HPR talked to Kondo to learn more about the AI-generated podcast and the report.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
