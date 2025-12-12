High-speed internet service strives to connect Kauaʻi community

More areas on Kauaʻi will soon get access to free, high-speed internet thanks to the HI-Wifi Starlink Program — the island's new remote connectivity service.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs partnered with Kauaʻi County to launch the program, which will deliver satellite-based internet to Kauaʻi's remote and underserved areas. This includes beaches, parks, and other outdoor public spaces that currently have limited cellular coverage and communication infrastructure.

Elton Ushio, the administrator of Kauaʻi's Emergency Management Agency, said this launch was a group effort to boost the safety and emergency response of these remote and secluded areas.

“In Hawaiʻi, (we) fully embrace what we call the 'whole of government, whole community approach' to emergency management. Really, it takes all of us to collectively prepare for, respond to, mitigate against, and recover from the various threats we face,” Ushio said.

The Kauaʻi HI-Wifi Starlink service has been installed at the following places: Isenberg Park, Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex, Kīlauea Park, Kekaha Faye Park, Waimea Athletic Field, Hanapēpē Stadium, and Vidinha Stadium, which is currently closed for construction.

DCCA A map showing the connectivity strength at the locations that now have the Kauaʻi HI-Wifi Starlink Program installed.

The county hopes this will benefit hikers, lifeguards, park rangers, residents and visitors alike in their day-to-day lives — but it will also better prepare them for emergency situations.

“On Kauaʻi, relationships are everything and it’s more than just staying in touch, it’s staying connected,” Kauaʻi County Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “These spaces will create hubs where people can gather, get information, and it is critically important for public safety.”