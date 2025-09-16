© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
'The Wide Wide Sea' documents Captain James Cook's final voyage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published September 16, 2025 at 5:15 PM HST
"The Wide Wide Sea" was named one of the New York Times’ Ten Best Books of 2024.
Doubleday
The New York Times named "The Wide Wide Sea" one of the 10 Best Books of 2024.

It’s been nearly 250 years since the English Captain James Cook became the first European to land in Hawaiʻi. While part of that history is familiar to many in the islands, it may be surprising to know some of the details of that trip.

Hampton Sides wrote a New York Times bestseller on the topic, titled “The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of James Cook.” The Times named it one of the 10 Best Books of 2024.

Sides recently talked about the book with HPRʻs Bill Dorman, who asked what drew him to the story of Captain Cook.

Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman joined HPR in 2011 and was named its executive editor in 2025.
