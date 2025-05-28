© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Botanist sheds light on how honeycreepers got that signature curved beak

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:24 PM HST
Filmed at The Nature Conservancy's Waikamoi Preserve on Maui, a native honeycreeper sits on the curved, tubular flower of the blue ʻōpelu, or Lobelia hypoleuca.
Courtesy The Nature Conservancy
Filmed at The Nature Conservancy's Waikamoi Preserve on Maui, a native honeycreeper sits on the curved, tubular flower of the blue ʻōpelu, or Lobelia hypoleuca.

How did the Hawaiian honeycreepers get their curved bills? Well, the answer lies in the flowers of one of the birds’ favorite plants.

Lobeliads grow spectacular, tubular flowers that honeycreepers’ bills fit perfectly. Now, a new study uncovers clues into how this co-evolution took place.

Tom Givnish is a botanist and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has studied lobeliads since the 1980s. He spoke with The Conversation about his new research into this remarkable group of plants.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Hawaiʻi birdsAnimals
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories