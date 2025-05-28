Botanist sheds light on how honeycreepers got that signature curved beak

How did the Hawaiian honeycreepers get their curved bills? Well, the answer lies in the flowers of one of the birds’ favorite plants.

Lobeliads grow spectacular, tubular flowers that honeycreepers’ bills fit perfectly. Now, a new study uncovers clues into how this co-evolution took place.

Tom Givnish is a botanist and professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has studied lobeliads since the 1980s. He spoke with The Conversation about his new research into this remarkable group of plants.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.