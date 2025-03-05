© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UHERO reports food insecurity is the biggest driver of Hawaiʻi's mental health crisis

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By DW Gibson
Published March 5, 2025 at 4:04 PM HST
An image of various cans in boxes that the Hawaiʻi Foodbank distributes to those facing food insecurity.
Hawaiʻi Foodbank
/
Facebook
A volunteer sorts cans at the Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

A new report from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization found that Hawaiʻi has a mental health crisis — 40% of working-age adults reported symptoms of depression, a 10% increase on pre-pandemic levels. The biggest driver? Food insecurity.

HPR spoke with UH health economics professor Ruben Juarez, one of the co-authors of the study, about the link between food insecurity and mental health.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 5, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation FoodMental HealthUHERO
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Related Stories