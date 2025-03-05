UHERO reports food insecurity is the biggest driver of Hawaiʻi's mental health crisis

A new report from the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization found that Hawaiʻi has a mental health crisis — 40% of working-age adults reported symptoms of depression, a 10% increase on pre-pandemic levels. The biggest driver? Food insecurity.

HPR spoke with UH health economics professor Ruben Juarez, one of the co-authors of the study, about the link between food insecurity and mental health.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 5, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.