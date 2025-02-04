© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
This is how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails and humans

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published February 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM HST
An image of giant African land snails.
Heavy rains brought flash floods across the state last week, and in the storm's aftermath, you may have seen something else — snails and slugs roaming about.

Hawaiʻi is considered the epicenter of rat lungworm disease, which is spread when people accidentally consume snails and slugs that have eaten infected rat droppings. However, certain species of snails are more likely to harbor the parasite, making researchers wonder if those species have a preference for rat feces.

HPR talked to Randi Rollins, a Ph.D. ecologist, about her work on how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails, and humans. To read the research paper, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsPublic Health
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
