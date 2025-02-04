This is how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails and humans

Heavy rains brought flash floods across the state last week, and in the storm's aftermath, you may have seen something else — snails and slugs roaming about.

Hawaiʻi is considered the epicenter of rat lungworm disease, which is spread when people accidentally consume snails and slugs that have eaten infected rat droppings. However, certain species of snails are more likely to harbor the parasite, making researchers wonder if those species have a preference for rat feces.

HPR talked to Randi Rollins, a Ph.D. ecologist, about her work on how rat lungworm disease spreads between rodents, snails, and humans. To read the research paper, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 4, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.