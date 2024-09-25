© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New study explores the 'broad' sexual behavior of male Pacific field crickets

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:43 PM HST
University of Minnesota
The crickets have two songs, one for calling — which people often hear as chirps — and one for courtship.

Pacific field crickets are found throughout the Hawaiian Islands. You might have heard them chirping in your backyard. Originally from Australia, they've spread throughout Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Hawaiʻi Island and Molokaʻi.

A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences peers into their private lives. University of Minnesota evolutionary biologist Marlene Zuk and postdoctoral researcher Jon Richardson spoke to HPR about their research.

They explored the idea that male crickets in poor condition have narrower "mating filters," and thus engage in less same-sex sexual behavior to save energy. The study stresses that the results should not be applied to humans.

"The idea kind of started with when and why do animals engage in same-sex sexual behavior," Richardson said. "What if some animals just are really kind of open and broad in what they consider a potential mating partner?"

T. paludicola resting on a piece of stick
The Conversation
Love is blind for these endemic spiders, except for a chemical connection
Maddie Bender

Crickets have two songs, one for calling — which people often hear as chirps — and one for courtship, Zuk said.

"When two crickets encounter each other, or when a male encounters something that seems like it's a cricket-like object, the male switches to a different song that he then produces before mating," Zuk said. "It also means that he has to engage in something costly because both the calling song and the courtship song are energetically costly."

The male crickets in poor condition have to be more restrictive and narrow their mating filters, Richardson said.

"Potentially, what they're doing is kind of figuring out that it is a female before they sing. Whereas the males that are on the very good diet, they've got lots of energy," he said. "Presumably, for them, it just makes sense to just sing at whatever is in front of them that's vaguely cricket shaped."

Zuk and Richardson experimented to figure out what crickets considered cricket-like enough to sing their courtship song. They used male, female, juvenile and plastic crickets.

"We saw a lot fewer of the males would sing towards these plastic crickets, but it was still like some of them would still do it, and they would sing towards the juveniles, and they sing towards the males. So that told us that, in general, these crickets have quite a broad filter, as we describe it, or that they're quite open to what they consider a potential mating partner," Richardson.

FILE - A biologist shows examples of American cockroaches (Periplaneta americana) and German cockroaches (Blattella germanica) at a lab in Monheim, Germany, March 5, 2001. A new study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences tracks how cockroaches spread around the globe to become the survival experts we know today.
The Conversation
How one of the world's most successful cockroaches got to Hawaiʻi
Maddie Bender

Zuk stressed that humans are the ones identifying this as same-sex sexual behavior — the crickets aren't calling it anything.

"The crickets are just doing what they're doing, and they're responding to things in their environment, and enough of the time that results in them successfully mating and siring offspring that it's all good," she said.

She also researches the mating of the Kīlauea lava cricket. She said it was some of the hardest fieldwork she's ever done because of the difficulty of acquiring the crickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories