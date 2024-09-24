Kauaʻi homeowners can apply for up to $20K to convert cesspools

The deadline for Kauaʻi residents to apply for up to $20,000 for a cesspool grant is this Friday. It's federal money from the infrastructure bill to help homeowners comply with laws to mandate conversion.

Stuart Coleman founded Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations, or WAI, a nonprofit that encourages more environmentally friendly systems. On Kauaʻi, there has been some pushback over the expense of converting, but Coleman said we can't afford to keep kicking the can down the road as construction and environmental costs keep rising.

WAI

