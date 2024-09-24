© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news, talk and music you rely on. Make gift of $10/month. Donate here

Kauaʻi homeowners can apply for up to $20K to convert cesspools

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 24, 2024 at 3:16 PM HST
FILE -- This Jan. 26, 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
AP
FILE -- This Jan. 26, 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.

The deadline for Kauaʻi residents to apply for up to $20,000 for a cesspool grant is this Friday. It's federal money from the infrastructure bill to help homeowners comply with laws to mandate conversion.

Stuart Coleman founded Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations, or WAI, a nonprofit that encourages more environmentally friendly systems. On Kauaʻi, there has been some pushback over the expense of converting, but Coleman said we can't afford to keep kicking the can down the road as construction and environmental costs keep rising.

WAI

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentKauaʻicesspools
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories