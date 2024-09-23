© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
CDC research finds troubling statistics about dengue in American Samoa

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:17 PM HST
The dengue virus is spread to people through mosquito bites.
CDC
Dengue infections have hit record-high numbers around the world this year, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue an advisory to U.S. travelers.

Hawaiʻi hasn’t had a local dengue outbreak since 2016 when health officials confirmed over 200 cases on Hawai'i Island. However, some of our neighbors in the Pacific are not as lucky.

CDC researchers recently found that 60% of children and teens in American Samoa had been infected with dengue — a troubling statistic, since getting dengue more than once can be deadly. HPR talked with Sandra Kiplagat, the CDC epidemic intelligence service officer who led the research.

Maddie Bender

HPR reached out to Sanofi, the maker of the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia. In a statement, the company said it decided to discontinue the vaccine in 2026 “due to low global demand for this product,” adding that, “despite an increased prevalence of dengue in different parts of the world, there’s only one Dengvaxia immunization program in place due to the complexity of implementing this product.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
